Needham & Company LLC Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $166.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $153.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

