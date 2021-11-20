easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 787 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 787.88 ($10.29).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 555.20 ($7.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.81 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 656.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,519.79.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

