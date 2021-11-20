Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €143.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €151.13 ($171.73).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €137.40 ($156.14) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €134.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €133.78. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

