MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($277.27) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €213.57 ($242.69).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €180.85 ($205.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €177.45 ($201.65) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €193.18 and its 200-day moving average is €201.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

