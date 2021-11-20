Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

ZYNE stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

