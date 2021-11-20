Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,540 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,640 ($21.43) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBG. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Close Brothers Group to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,505.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,545.83. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan acquired 1,360 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964 in the last 90 days.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

