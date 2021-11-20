Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the highest is $4.77 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $15.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $652.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,516. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

