Wing (WING) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

