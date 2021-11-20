EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $112.41.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NPO shares. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

