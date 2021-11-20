Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

