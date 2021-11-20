ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ING. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.51.

Shares of ING opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

