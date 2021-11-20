Apria (NYSE:APR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

Get Apria alerts:

Shares of APR stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $51,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $92,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,008 shares of company stock worth $3,524,010.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apria by 2,068.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 320,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.