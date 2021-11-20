EQT (NYSE:EQT) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.77.

EQT stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

