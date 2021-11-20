Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.65 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 56.3% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 203,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 73,268 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $406,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Brunswick by 29.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brunswick by 116,823.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Brunswick by 91.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 57,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

