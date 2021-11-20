Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,539 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.35 million, a P/E ratio of -80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

