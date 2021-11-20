Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $47,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,010 shares of company stock worth $4,012,552 over the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.25. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.85 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

