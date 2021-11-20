Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 95,051 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $46,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on R shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $84.19 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.