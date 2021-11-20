Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 98,675 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,675 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of TransUnion worth $46,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $129,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.