Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $320.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.46.

Workday stock opened at $286.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,592.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.37 and its 200-day moving average is $251.24. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Workday by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Workday by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Workday by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 281,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,917,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Workday by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,896,000 after buying an additional 135,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

