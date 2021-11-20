TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.69.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 282,904 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

