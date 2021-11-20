Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 381,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF opened at $10.16 on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Further Reading: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.