Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 255.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 314.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

