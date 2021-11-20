Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in October

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,500 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 912,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $10.50 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

