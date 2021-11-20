Zacks Investment Research Lowers Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $20.96 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

