Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

GLSI opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.