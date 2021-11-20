monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $370.09.

MNDY opened at $371.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.76. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,316,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on monday.com (MNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.