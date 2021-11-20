Step Hero Market Cap Tops $9.67 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and $1.08 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Step Hero has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00220994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00090461 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

