Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.11% of IVERIC bio worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 203,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

