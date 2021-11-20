Millennium Management LLC Purchases 181,418 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Blucora worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. FMR LLC grew its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

