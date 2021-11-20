Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Man Group plc reduced its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 652,079 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of W&T Offshore worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

WTI opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.