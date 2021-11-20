Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,193 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,352,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $9,747,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

