Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Arch Resources worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 83.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 27.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Arch Resources news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.