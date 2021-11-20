Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Insider Buys 655,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) insider Jiten Behl purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Rivian stock opened at 128.60 on Friday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

