Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $48,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

