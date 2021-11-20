Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.73% of First American Financial worth $50,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after buying an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,024,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after acquiring an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

