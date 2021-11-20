Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,786 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $49,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $627,236.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,632 shares of company stock valued at $8,921,762. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR opened at $201.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

