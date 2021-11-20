Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

