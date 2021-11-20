Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 586 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,934 shares of company stock worth $4,639,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.