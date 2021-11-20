Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 5,815 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 192,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

