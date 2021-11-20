Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

