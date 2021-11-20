Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. Sidoti started coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.