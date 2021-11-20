Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 138.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $155.14 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

