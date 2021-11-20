Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $255.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $211.29 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

