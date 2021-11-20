Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $20,023,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after acquiring an additional 178,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $71.52 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

