Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,754.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,831.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,689.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

