Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of CNQ opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

