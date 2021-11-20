Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $674,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $88.74 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,958.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $677,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,994. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

