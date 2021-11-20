AQR Capital Management LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,645,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI stock opened at $219.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $230.58.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $5,497,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $32,928,214. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.