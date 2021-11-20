Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,508 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 40.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,752,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

