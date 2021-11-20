Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 13,746 Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Meritor by 294.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Meritor by 40.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Meritor by 28.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of MTOR opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

